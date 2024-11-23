GEHE Offer For Lloyds Now Hangs In The Balance

After a protracted battle fought by Germany's GEHE to acquire the UK drugstore chain Lloyds Chemists, outbidding rival UniChem with a L649.9 million ($1.01 billion) offer (Marketletters passim), the deal may still not go through. This follows a UK government ruling that GEHE (or UniChem if it bought Lloyds) would have to divest some of Lloyds' wholesaling operations.
GEHE says it is assessing the implications of the Secretary of State for Trade and Industry's announcement, and considering the contents of the Monopolies and Mergers Commission's report published July 19. It says that while it remains convinced of the strategic rationale of the acquisition, it believes that the undertaking required will materially impact the level of synergies previously thought to be available. The Department of Trade and Industry has said that seven of the company's 12 wholesale units have to be sold by October 1997.
GEHE, which acquired UK drug wholesaler AAH (with the bulk of its sales achieved through wholesaling) in March of last year, is also concerned about the implications for Lloyds' ongoing trading profitability of the profits warning announced by the company on July 9, and on press reports of deteriorating staff morale at Lloyds leading to staff departures.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze