Gelmed's Hydrogel Technology Offers Multi-Faceted Application

Pioneering work within the laboratories of US company Gelmed has produced a novel series of polymer hydrogels that could have a wide variety of medical applications. The company, in various collaborative partnerships, is pushing hard in development and reports the creation of custom-designed hydrogels for application in oral drug delivery, topical medicines and the preservation of bioactive proteins.
At the 22nd International Symposium on Controlled Release of Bioactive Materials held in the USA, Gelmed presented papers on three hydrogel formulations it has in development: a pH Engineered Response hydrogel - a product designed to release drug in a pH-dependant manner for the controlled-delivery of oral prescriptions; a Smart Hydrogel - a polymer that gellifies at body temperature for topical applications; and a technique and customized hydrogel for the loading and preservation of bioactive compounds.
A hydrogel is a three-dimensional polymer network swollen in an aqueous medium. Depending on the environmental conditions, the polymer chains can either repel each other and swell, or attract each other and collapse. This phenomenon is known as phase transition. Swelling can induce the release of any compound contained within the hydrogel, while collapsing causes the retension of incorporated substances. Gelmed, by experimenting with the chemical make-up of hydrogels, has been able to customize their physical nature and response to environmental stimuli. The company believes that this technology will be beneficial to a broad range of industries including pharmaceutical, cosmetic, veterinary and consumer-product companies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze