GEM 91: Modes Of Action Proposed

- Staying on the antisense theme, Hybridon presented data at the conference which imply that its GEM 91 oligonucleotide has multiple actions in preventing HIV replication and may offer limited potential for resistance formation. Randal Byrn of Harvard Medical School and Deaconess Hospital in the USA told the meeting that GEM 91 showed potent inhibition of acute infection of cells by HIV-1, blocked attachment to cells, inhibited the production of viral DNA and caused a reduction in gag mRNA levels in infected cells. GEM 91 is currently in Phase I/II trials (Marketletter July 1).
