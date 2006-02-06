GemacBio's MS drug completes Ph IIa

GemacBio, a French biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of treatments of chronic central nervous system and auto-immune diseases, has successfully completed a Phase IIa clinical trial in multiple sclerosis.

Understanding the condition as a multifactorial disease, GemacBio scientists designed a molecule that targeted all aspects of its pathology. To achieve this, they grafted together several molecules occurring in the human body using a patented process. The resulting molecule applies this new approach in acting against a multifactorial pathology through a number of targets and it is active in three areas: anti-inflammatory, immunomodulating and neuroprotecting.

The Phase IIa trial took place in three sites in France for periods of between six and 18 months on 22 patients suffering from indications of secondary progressive multiple sclerosis. According to the firn, the study showed 100% tolerance and a very high safety profile for the product.