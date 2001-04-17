Gemini seeks licensees for LDL-related gene

The international clinical genomics group Gemini Genomics has patented agene that can identify a predisposition to developing elevated levels of serum low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, and could be used to determine the most appropriate therapeutic regimen for a patient.
The gene patent arises from a discovery made by a researcher at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, to which Gemini has exclusive commercial rights, that specific polymorphisms in the microsomal triglyceride transfer protein affect serum LDL cholesterol levels and determine a predisposition to develop cardiovascular disease. The protein component of LDL is secreted from the liver and MTP plays an important role in this secretion.
Gemini has said that it intends to license the discovery to pharmaceutical and health care companies for the subsequent development of diagnostic and therapeutic products.
