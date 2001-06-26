Gemini/Specialty Labs license osteoporosis diagnostic to Axis

Gemini Genomics and partner Specialty Laboratories have reached anagreement with Axis-Shield, giving the latter exclusive US rights to a new gene-based test for a predisposition to osteoporosis, using Gemini's patent on the type 1 collagen gene. Specialty Labs is validating the assay for commercial-scale offering and expects to make it available to physicians and their patients in the second half of 2001. Gemini will receive a milestone payment and royalties on sales of the test from Axis-Shield.
Paul Kelly, Gemini's chief executive, said that "this is the first genetic test of its kind that identifies a predisposition to severe osteoporosis," adding that the product "has the potential to become an important tool in the early identification and management of patients at risk of osteoporotic fracture.''
