GEN ID to clone entire H5N1 flu virus genome

US firm GEN ID Lab Services says that as well as contracting Montreal, Canada-based S2 Biosciences for the testing for the H5N1 virus (or bird flu), it will also be cloning the entire H5N1 influenza virus genome (all three RNA segments). The clones and/or selected regions thereof will be used to develop new human vaccine candidates.

Hector Veron, president of GEN ID, stated: "we are extremely excited with the developments of the past few days. Our contract with S2 not only gives us the capability to perform testing for the H5N1 virus, it also places GEN ID at the forefront of developing a human vaccine."

GEN ID has contracted S2 Biosciences, a privately-held company, to perform testing of biological samples (from birds and/or human origin) for the presence of the H5N1 virus. Using S2's proprietary H5N1 amplification probes and modified PCR reactions, the system will amplify several regions of the H5N1 genome, thereby providing positive proof for the presence or absence of the deadly virus.