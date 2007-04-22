Genaera to focus R&D on trodusquemine

US drugmaker Genaera has decided to cut back its spending and focus on the development of trodusquemine (MSI-1436) for the treatment of obesity, as well as on its partnership with MedImmune on an anti-interleukin-9 antibody for asthma. As part of this realignment, Genaera will cut its workforce 30% over the next three months and pursue the divestiture of certain non-core assets.

Trodusquemine (MSI-1436) is a centrally-acting appetite suppressant and the first highly-selective inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase 1B, an enzyme target for diabetes and obesity. MSI-1436 produces consistent, sustainable weight loss in a variety of animal models and appears to overcome metabolic readjustment, which often limits sustained weight loss during caloric restriction. In addition, MSI-1436 has shown the ability to reverse co-morbidities associated with obesity such as abnormal glucose metabolism and cholesterol elevation. Genaera expects to initiate a Phase I study of the agent by the end of the second quarter.

Genaera's anti-IL-9 antibody, MEDI-528, is currently in Phase II trials for the treatment of asthma. Data from studies in preclinical models suggest that IL-9-neutralizing monoclonal antibodies may help cut airway hyper-reactivity, mucous production and inflammation. Anti-IL-9 technology, based on Genaera research, has been licensed to MedImmune, to develop and commercialize. Genaera could receive up to $54.0 million in milestones and royalties on sales of commercial products.