Gene expression technology has potential to transform drug R&D, according to F&S

The analysis of gene sequence and expression variations allows for the detection of defective genes and polymorphisms associated with specific diseases and can help decide whether a therapeutic compound merits further evaluation and testing. However, despite its considerable benefits to the drug industry, this technology still faces hurdles.
A new report by US market research firm Frost & Sullivan found that gene expression markets in Europe earned $405.6 million in 2005 and estimates this could reach $1.9 billion in 2012. "Within the realm of drug discovery and development, the expression of genes develop new therapeutics, identify early warning signs of disease, and even sub-classify patients based not on symptoms, but on the abnormal changes observed in their specific cells," said Amarpreet Dhiman, leader of F&S' Drug Discovery Technologies' program.
"The revolution in the drug discovery process has recently been driven by the belief that proteomics will facilitate a better understanding of the basic processes of life science, and thus deliver a substantially higher number of drug targets, candidates and novel therapeutics," Dr Dhiman noted.
