Gene Logic Enters Genomics Alliance With JT

US firm Gene Logic and Japan Tobacco have announced that they are tocollaborate in the discovery of novel drug targets and leads for the development of new therapeutic agents in renal disease, with JT paying a minimum $3 million in the first year of the alliance to initiate the collaborative research program.

Under the agreement, Gene Logic will initially use its proprietary accelerated drug discovery platform to identify genes related to the onset and progression of glomerulonephritis. JT will also have the right to expand the collaboration to include drug target and lead discovery programs in two other disease areas.

JT is to have worldwide rights to all small molecule drugs and therapeutic antibodies and proteins developed under the umbrella of the alliance, with Gene Logic receiving royalties on sales of the products, whilst retaining all rights to gene therapy, as well as its antisense and diagnostic products.