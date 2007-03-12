Genedata joins Europen BaSysBio initiative

Switzerland-based computational biology provider Genedata AG has joined BaSysBio, an integrated systems biology project involving 15 research organizations from nine European countries.
Genedata's Phylosopher has been chosen as the central management and infrastructure solution for sharing and interpreting the experimental data generated within BaSysBio. The project will adapt an array of high-throughput genomics technologies, including transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, fluxomics and cell reporter assays, the firm noted.
BaSysBio (Bacillus Systems Biology) will study the global regulation of gene transcription in the model bacterium Bacillus subtilis, which has significant economic potential as a producer of enzymes and metabolites, and is used in a wide range of industries, from pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturers to the agronomics and food sectors. Two disease-causing bacteria, Bacillus anthracis, responsible for Anthrax, and Staphylococcus aureus, which causes secondary infections, are objects of research as well.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze