Genedata joins Europen BaSysBio initiative

Switzerland-based computational biology provider Genedata AG has joined BaSysBio, an integrated systems biology project involving 15 research organizations from nine European countries.

Genedata's Phylosopher has been chosen as the central management and infrastructure solution for sharing and interpreting the experimental data generated within BaSysBio. The project will adapt an array of high-throughput genomics technologies, including transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, fluxomics and cell reporter assays, the firm noted.

BaSysBio (Bacillus Systems Biology) will study the global regulation of gene transcription in the model bacterium Bacillus subtilis, which has significant economic potential as a producer of enzymes and metabolites, and is used in a wide range of industries, from pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturers to the agronomics and food sectors. Two disease-causing bacteria, Bacillus anthracis, responsible for Anthrax, and Staphylococcus aureus, which causes secondary infections, are objects of research as well.