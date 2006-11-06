Genelex launches warfarin safety test

Genelex has launched a test to help patients find individually safe levels of the anticoagulant Coumadin (warfarin) and thus protect them from major or fatal bleeding. According to the US diagnostics firm, 300,000 to 500,000 patients start on Coumadin every year, but trial-and-error prescribing often takes weeks or months to reach consistently safe and effective dosage levels, leaving patients vulnerable to stroke, myocardial infarction or fatal bleeding.

The firm noted that recent black box warnings issued by the US Food and Drug Administration say that bleeding is more likely to occur during the starting period. Genelex noted that its test reveals information from two specific genes that accurately forecast how patients will respond to Coumadin. The FDA is currently supporting clinical trials for hundreds of warfarin patients to determine the extent to which genetic testing will help them reach their optimal dose faster, safer and at less cost.