Genelex launches warfarin safety test

Genelex has launched a test to help patients find individually safe levels of the anticoagulant Coumadin (warfarin) and thus protect them from major or fatal bleeding. According to the US diagnostics firm, 300,000 to 500,000 patients start on Coumadin every year, but trial-and-error prescribing often takes weeks or months to reach consistently safe and effective dosage levels, leaving patients vulnerable to stroke, myocardial infarction or fatal bleeding.
The firm noted that recent black box warnings issued by the US Food and Drug Administration say that bleeding is more likely to occur during the starting period. Genelex noted that its test reveals information from two specific genes that accurately forecast how patients will respond to Coumadin. The FDA is currently supporting clinical trials for hundreds of warfarin patients to determine the extent to which genetic testing will help them reach their optimal dose faster, safer and at less cost.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze