- GeneMedicine's 4th Qtr Sales Boosted By Corange Alliance

- GeneMedicine posted a net loss of $3.2 million or 29 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 1995, compared with a net loss of $2.9 million and a loss per share of 35 cents in the previous year's fourth quarter. Revenues were $1.5 million, rising significantly from $376,365 in the 1994 fourth quarter. This increase was attributed to R&D funding from Corange International, parent of Boehringer Mannheim, pursuant to a corporate alliance agreement for the development of gene medicines to treat head and neck cancers and melanoma.

For the full year, revenues were $3.7 million; none were recorded in 1994. The net loss was $9.2 million, down from $10.1 million a year earlier. The loss per share was $1.19, compared with $1.10 in 1994.