GeneMedix signs Chinese distribution deal on GM-CSF

UK biopharmaceutical company GeneMedix has signed an exclusivedistribution agreement with Shanghai CAS Shenglongda Biotech (part of the Longtao group) to sell its first product, granulocyte macrophage-colony stimulating factor, under the name Neustim, into the Chinese market.

"This is an important agreement for us, as it provides us with the ability to enter the Chinese market with a partner who is already known to us, who understands the complex requirements of doing business in China and has an established network in place to support a product launch," said GeneMedix chief executive Paul Edwards.

SLD is especially strong in the Shanghai area but also has extensive sales networks in eastern central and southern China, and employs over 100 people directly involved in sales and marketing. It has 16 subsidiaries directly involved in biotechnlogy.