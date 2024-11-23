Saturday 23 November 2024

Genentech Speeds-Up Investment In IDEC

19 May 1996

US biotechnology major Genentech has accelerated its purchase of an additional $7.5 million in shares of IDEC Pharmaceuticals' convertible preferred stock, under the terms of the original agreement between the two companies for IDEC-C2B8, an immunotherapeutic for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's B-cell lymphomas (Marketletters passim).

This stock purchase was originally scheduled to coincide with the public presentation of complete Phase III clinical results for IDEC-C2B8, currently anticipated for December of this year. With this latest investment, Genentech has now completed its purchase of IDEC stock. IDEC president and chief executive William Rastetter noted his pleasure at the speed-up, saying this confirms Genentech's "confidence in our IDEC-C2B8 program" in accelerating by more than six months a significant investment in the company.

Earlier this month, IDEC announced it had filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a public offering of 1.5 million primary shares of common stock.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze