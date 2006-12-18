Genepharm seeks more acquisitions

Australia's Genepharm, a generic drugmaker says that it will seek to make additional acquisitions having achieved an improved trading position following its purchase, in July this year, of fellow Australian drugmaker Douglas Pharmaceuticals for A$70.0 million ($55.2 million) in a move designed to boost its OTC drug business.
Genepharm's chairman, Dennis Bastas, said that he was optimistic for the future growth of the firm, and did not expect that the company would be an acquisition target itself, despite operating in an environment of industry consolidation. He added that the firm is forecasting net sales of A$60.0 million to A$65.0 million for the current year, after gross profits of A$5.2 million for the first quarter.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze