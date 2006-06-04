Generex and Fertin deal on metformin gum

USA-based Generex Biotechnology, which focuses on buccal drug delivery, and Fertin Pharma A/S, a Danish developer and manufacturer of medicinal chewing gum, jointly announced that they have established a collaboration for the development of a metformin medicinal chewing gum for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
Metformin is a generic drug used to regulate blood glucose levels by reducing the amount of glucose produced by the liver, lowering the amount absorbed from food in the stomach and by making the insulin produced by the body work more effectively to reduce the amount of glucose already in the blood. The total US market sales of all forms of metformin are approximately $1.8 billion, according to IMS data.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze