Generex and Fertin deal on metformin gum

USA-based Generex Biotechnology, which focuses on buccal drug delivery, and Fertin Pharma A/S, a Danish developer and manufacturer of medicinal chewing gum, jointly announced that they have established a collaboration for the development of a metformin medicinal chewing gum for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Metformin is a generic drug used to regulate blood glucose levels by reducing the amount of glucose produced by the liver, lowering the amount absorbed from food in the stomach and by making the insulin produced by the body work more effectively to reduce the amount of glucose already in the blood. The total US market sales of all forms of metformin are approximately $1.8 billion, according to IMS data.