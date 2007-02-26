Generex expands Glucose RapidSpray distribution

Generex Biotechnology, a Canadian firm focused on drug delivery for metabolic diseases through the inner lining of the mouth, has expanded distribution of Glucose RapidSpray, its proprietary buccal glucose spray product.
The product is now available in over 2,500 stores in the USA at Aurora Pharmacy, Bi-Mart, The Diabetes Place, Fruth Pharmacy, Hy-Vee, Kerr Drug, The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, Meijer and ShopKo Stores. The product is also available for purchase on-line at www.GlucoseRapidSpray.com and www.DiabeticExpress.com.
Generex notes that Glucose RapidSpray is an innovative alternative for people who want additional glucose in their diet. It delivers a fat-free, low-calorie glucose formulation developed using the company's proprietary buccal drug delivery technologies, and is easy to carry and use.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze