Generex expands Glucose RapidSpray distribution

Generex Biotechnology, a Canadian firm focused on drug delivery for metabolic diseases through the inner lining of the mouth, has expanded distribution of Glucose RapidSpray, its proprietary buccal glucose spray product.

The product is now available in over 2,500 stores in the USA at Aurora Pharmacy, Bi-Mart, The Diabetes Place, Fruth Pharmacy, Hy-Vee, Kerr Drug, The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, Meijer and ShopKo Stores. The product is also available for purchase on-line at www.GlucoseRapidSpray.com and www.DiabeticExpress.com.

Generex notes that Glucose RapidSpray is an innovative alternative for people who want additional glucose in their diet. It delivers a fat-free, low-calorie glucose formulation developed using the company's proprietary buccal drug delivery technologies, and is easy to carry and use.