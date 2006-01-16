Generex granted US RapidMist patent

Canada-based drug delivery specialist Generex Biotechnology has been granted a US patent entitled Cleaning Compounds for and Method of Cleaning Valves and Actuators of Metered Dose Dispensers Containing Pharmaceutical Compositions. This relates to the formulation and methodology for cleaning its proprietary RapidMist device which is designed to deliver pharmaceutical products, such as Oral-lyn, the company's proprietary buccal-adminstered insulin product.
According to the firm, the cleaning composition is non-toxic and will not harm the user of the device following cleaning, which makes the RapidMist device suitable for long-term, chronic use and ensures the accuracy and efficacy of the doses.
