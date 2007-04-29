Thursday 21 November 2024

Generex in Middle East licensing deal for Oral-lyn

29 April 2007

USA-based Generex Biotechnology, a specialist in drug delivery for metabolic diseases through the inner lining of the mouth, has entered into an exclusive Master Product Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Leosons General Trading Co, a distributor of North American products in the Middle East, for the commercialization of Generex Oral-lyn, the company's proprietary oral insulin spray product, in 15 countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

In lieu of Generex receiving an upfront license fee, Leosons will bear all costs associated with the procurement of governmental approvals for the sale of the product, including any clinical and regulatory costs. The accord obligates Leosons to file all requisite applications for approvals by fall-2007.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, the UAE has the second highest rate of diabetes in the world, affecting 70% of residents. Other Gulf states also have significant diabetes problems, with Saudi Arabia ranked third, Bahrain, fourth, Kuwait, fifth and Oman sixth. Leosons, based in the UAE, will procure all Middle Eastern governmental approvals for the importation and sale of Generex Oral-lyn. Thereafter, it will market and sell the product through its extensive distribution network in the region. It will also be required to achieve minimum quarterly sales of the product.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze