Generic drugmakers respond to Wal-Mart $4 move

The US Generic Pharmaceutical Association has issued a statement whuch supports the decision by the world's largest retailer, Wal-Mart, to offer some generic drugs in its stores at $4 per 30 day supply (see page 14).

The GPhA said: "as the nation grapples with the problem of increasing health care costs, affordable generics have, and will continue to represent a solution for consumers." The association represents manufacturers and distributors of both finished generic drugs and of bulk active ingredients, as well as suppliers of other goods and services to the US generic drug industry.

According to the GPhA, 56% of all prescription drugs that are dispensed in the USA are generic products, yet they account for only 13% of total drug spending.