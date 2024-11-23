Saturday 23 November 2024

Generic Minoxidil Follows Hard On OTC Switch

14 April 1996

Just two months after granting over-the-counter status to Pharmacia & Upjohn's Rogaine (minoxidil) hair regrowth solution, the US Food and Drug Administration has approved both Alpharma and Lemmon's generic versions of the product. The decision has come days after P&U launched the OTC product in the USA.

The agency rejected Pharmacia & Upjohn's petition for a three-year monopoly of the product under the Waxman-Hatch Act, which is usually granted with the move to OTC status. US law allows drug companies to petition the agency for the monopoly if they can show that they have paid for needed new research to support the switch to non-prescription status.

Waxman-Hatch Exclusivity Denied By FDA While these petitions are usually granted, the agency said that Pharmacia & Upjohn failed to meet the criteria. Expressing its outrage at the decision, the company is maintaining that the agency has not followed federal law.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze