Generic Minoxidil Follows Hard On OTC Switch

Just two months after granting over-the-counter status to Pharmacia & Upjohn's Rogaine (minoxidil) hair regrowth solution, the US Food and Drug Administration has approved both Alpharma and Lemmon's generic versions of the product. The decision has come days after P&U launched the OTC product in the USA.
The agency rejected Pharmacia & Upjohn's petition for a three-year monopoly of the product under the Waxman-Hatch Act, which is usually granted with the move to OTC status. US law allows drug companies to petition the agency for the monopoly if they can show that they have paid for needed new research to support the switch to non-prescription status.
Waxman-Hatch Exclusivity Denied By FDA While these petitions are usually granted, the agency said that Pharmacia & Upjohn failed to meet the criteria. Expressing its outrage at the decision, the company is maintaining that the agency has not followed federal law.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze