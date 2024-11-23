Generic Minoxidil Follows Hard On OTC Switch

Just two months after granting over-the-counter status to Pharmacia & Upjohn's Rogaine (minoxidil) hair regrowth solution, the US Food and Drug Administration has approved both Alpharma and Lemmon's generic versions of the product. The decision has come days after P&U launched the OTC product in the USA.

The agency rejected Pharmacia & Upjohn's petition for a three-year monopoly of the product under the Waxman-Hatch Act, which is usually granted with the move to OTC status. US law allows drug companies to petition the agency for the monopoly if they can show that they have paid for needed new research to support the switch to non-prescription status.

Waxman-Hatch Exclusivity Denied By FDA While these petitions are usually granted, the agency said that Pharmacia & Upjohn failed to meet the criteria. Expressing its outrage at the decision, the company is maintaining that the agency has not followed federal law.