Monday 10 November 2025

Generic Substitution In Australia From December 1

21 November 1994

Australia's Minister for Health, Carmen Lawrence, has announced that from December 1, pharmacists will be permitted to dispense cheaper alternative generic versions of 120 branded drugs on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, under an amendment to the National Health Act, unless the prescribing doctor has written "not for substitution" on the prescription form.

"In many cases," said Dr Lawrence, "consumers have been paying more than they should." The federal government spent over A$1.8 billion ($1.3 billion) on subsidizing 106 million prescriptions last year, out of a total of 146 million prescriptions written. At present, 90%-92% of prescriptions are estimated to utilize brand names.

The president of the Australian Medical Association, Brendan Nelson, has been quoted as saying that he "understood" that drug companies would supply general practitioners with rubber stamps printed with the words "not for substitution," for use when the scheme is introduced. In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, he denied that he or the AMA were seeking stamps to be used in this way to prevent generic substitution, but added that GPs would "either have a stamp or scrips already stamped."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze