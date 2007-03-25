Generics/branded drugs "equivalent:" Italy's AIFA

The Italian Pharmaceutical Agency (AIFA) has issued a statement, declaring that generic drugs are as effective as, and are equivalent to, branded prescription medicines. The agency was responding to a campaign by the Italian Patients' Association (AIP) which cast doubts on the equal medicinal value of different products containing formoterole.
The AIP had called for the branded drug to be available freely, without the requirement of a 12.90 euros co-payment. By ruling that formoterole in generic form is equivalent to the branded product, the AIFA said that it was accepting a mutual recognition procedure with several other European Union countries.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze