Generics/branded drugs "equivalent:" Italy's AIFA

The Italian Pharmaceutical Agency (AIFA) has issued a statement, declaring that generic drugs are as effective as, and are equivalent to, branded prescription medicines. The agency was responding to a campaign by the Italian Patients' Association (AIP) which cast doubts on the equal medicinal value of different products containing formoterole.

The AIP had called for the branded drug to be available freely, without the requirement of a 12.90 euros co-payment. By ruling that formoterole in generic form is equivalent to the branded product, the AIFA said that it was accepting a mutual recognition procedure with several other European Union countries.