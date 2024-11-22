Generics Did Not Takeover US Market

Contrary to expectations, generic drugs did not make massive inroads into the brand-named pharmaceutical market in the USA last year, reports the Wall Street Journal. It says that new generics and cheaper branded drugs have only dented the shares of many market leaders.

Some help for market-leading products came from doctors, who were slow to change their prescribing habits, the WSJ comments, and pharmaceutical companies defended their business with selective price cuts to the most influential managed-care organizations. The "massive slippage" predicted for all competing brands, it adds, "hasn't come to pass - so far."