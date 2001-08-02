Generics Group launches spin-out with universities for drug discovery

UK-based Generics Group and the Imperial College of Science, Medicineand Technology, together with the University of Glasgow in Scotland, have launched a spin-out company, Adaptive Screening Ltd, which aims to address the challenges of drug discovery in the post-genomic era via the development of its core technology platforms, eg Adaptive Arrays, Cellular Arrays, Lead Hunter and Adaptive Screening Environment. Collectively, these technologies enable a new approach to identifying clinical drug candidates, and could transcend the limitations of high-throughput screening methods.

ASL chief operating officer Darrin Disley says that the R&D "spend on new pharmaceutical discovery was $52 billion this year and continues to grow rapidly. ASL will exploit this growth by providing technology and services that enable drug development companies to get a better return from investment in pre-clinical research programs." Within five years, Dr Disley adds, "the company will be in a position to leverage its technology platforms, processes and growing informatics databases to discover proprietary lead candidates which it will then take through clinical discovery activities with co-development partners."