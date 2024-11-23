Generics In Spain

Valencia in Spain will be the country's first region to dispense generic medicines through pharmacies, on the basis of a recently-drawn up agreement. The availability of generics through pharmacies - they are currently dispensed through hospitals - will result in a saving of 3 billion pesetas ($24.8 million), according to a report in Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias. Spain's Health Ministry has drawn up a list of active ingredients that will be prescribable by doctors and, each quarter, a commission will decide which products can be dispensed by pharmacies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze