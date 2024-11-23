Generics In Spain

Valencia in Spain will be the country's first region to dispense generic medicines through pharmacies, on the basis of a recently-drawn up agreement. The availability of generics through pharmacies - they are currently dispensed through hospitals - will result in a saving of 3 billion pesetas ($24.8 million), according to a report in Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias. Spain's Health Ministry has drawn up a list of active ingredients that will be prescribable by doctors and, each quarter, a commission will decide which products can be dispensed by pharmacies.