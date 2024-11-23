Generics Industry Calls For Global "Bolar" Provisions

All members of the World Trade Organization have been contacted by theInternational Generic Pharmaceutical Alliance, which is recommending that their domestic pharmaceutical laws clearly incorporate "Bolar" provisions. These provisions, says the IGPA, "allow the development and registration of low-cost generic drugs before patent expiry, so that they are not unfairly delayed from post-patent market entry."
The WTO members were contacted by the IGPA prior to the Organization's review of progress on implementing the pharmaceutical provisions of the Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights agreement into domestic legislation, which took place at the end of May.
The IGPA stressed that major developed countries such as the USA and Canada have already adopted Bolar legislation, and the European Parliament has also called for such legislation to be introduced throughout the European Union.
