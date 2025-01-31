Generics Makers Slam S-P Moves To Protect Claritin

Efforts by Schering-Plough to slip special interest legislation into theOmnibus Spending bill now before the US Congress to protect its Claritin (loratadine) antihistamine from competition could cost American allergy sufferers $250 million a year in unnecessary health care costs, according to the National Pharmaceutical Alliance, which represents over 160 generic drugmakers and distributors in the USA.
S-P lobbyists are meeting legislators to convince them to support the legislation, Item 69, that would extend the Claritin patent. If the company succeeds, the NPA argues, consumers will have to wait three more years to benefit from the introduction of less-costly generic versions.
