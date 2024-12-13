Friday 13 December 2024

Generics "Marginal" In World Market

5 November 1997

Generics have failed to live up to their early 1990s reputation as anEldorado, says the French economic research body Eurostaf, and by 2000 they will retain only a marginal role, accounting for 11% of the total market.

However, in Germany their penetration will grow from 31% by value in 1996 to 40% by 2000, and in the UK from 15% to 24%. US progress will be relatively weak, from 13% to 16%, but in Canada growth will be from 15% to 17%. In France it will be from 3% to 5% by 2000. After expanding into generics during 1993-95, says Eurostaf's Pascal Reybard, the majors are now adopting minimalist strategies, or purely "opportunist ones, as in France."

Meantime, independent generics firms are seeking solutions to ensure their future. 1992-95 was marked by rapid growth, but only Mylan of the USA generated positive cashflow. IVAX, Faulding of Australia and Duramed of the USA launched restructuring programs in 1996, but Eurostaf thinks concentration is unlikely, despite Teva's takeover of Biocraft of the USA.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Tenpoint and Visus unite ahead of presbyopia drop filing
Pharmaceutical
Tenpoint and Visus unite ahead of presbyopia drop filing
12 December 2024
Biotechnology
Ibrance combination extends median PFS in breast cancer group
12 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
$15 billion plan triples Lilly’s share buyback record
12 December 2024
Biotechnology
Major overhaul at BenevolentAI includes possible delisting
12 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
ALK Abello’s Acarizax approved in Europe
12 December 2024
Biotechnology
Synaffix out-licenses ADC technology to Elevation Oncology
12 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Keros Thera slumps after halting parts of cibotercept trial
12 December 2024

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze