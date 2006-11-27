Generics' market share breakthrough in France

France's national sickness insurance fund (Caisse nationale d'assurance maladie - CNAM) has announced that the government's target of 70% prescription drug market share by generics (in treatment areas where both branded and off-patent versions exist) by the end of this year "is on course for achievement." The CNAM released figures showing that, by October, 67.8% of prescribed drugs in France were generics in the relevant product categories.
Six of France's 26 administrative regions have already surpassed the government's target, with the Pays-de-la-Loire region achieving 77.1% of generic prescribing. The two lowest-ranked regions are Corsica (52.9%) and Provence-Alpes-Cote-d'Azur (61.7%). The Ile-de-France region, which includes Paris, has dramatically increased its generic prescribing from 58.2% to 65.2% during October. Four of the region's departements introduced new payment procedures for doctors, which penalized those who refuse to prescribe generic drugs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze