Abbott EPS rockets 38% in first-quarter 2015

22 April 2015

US health care firm Abbott (NYSE: ABBT) has reported adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which excludes specified items, of $0.47 in the first quarter of 2015, beating expectations by $0.05, and above previous guidance range and representing growth of 38.2%. Reported diluted EPS from continuing operations under GAAP were $0.35. Abbott’s shares edged 2% higher to $48.08 in morning trading.

First-quarter 2015 worldwide sales of $4.9 billion increased 10.0% on an operational basis, including the impact of 2014 acquisitions, driven by strong performance in Established Pharmaceuticals, Nutrition and Diagnostics. Sales increased 3.0% on a reported basis, including an unfavorable 7.0% effect of foreign exchange. Analysts had forecast revenues of $4.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

International sales increased 13.6% on an operational basis and 3.5% on a reported basis in the first quarter. Emerging market sales increased 20.6% on an operational basis and 13.0% on a reported basis, including the impact of 2014 acquisitions.

