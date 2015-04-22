Abbott EPS rockets 38% in first-quarter 2015

US health care firm Abbott (NYSE: ABBT) has reported adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which excludes specified items, of $0.47 in the first quarter of 2015, beating expectations by $0.05, and above previous guidance range and representing growth of 38.2%. Reported diluted EPS from continuing operations under GAAP were $0.35. Abbott’s shares edged 2% higher to $48.08 in morning trading.
First-quarter 2015 worldwide sales of $4.9 billion increased 10.0% on an operational basis, including the impact of 2014 acquisitions, driven by strong performance in Established Pharmaceuticals, Nutrition and Diagnostics. Sales increased 3.0% on a reported basis, including an unfavorable 7.0% effect of foreign exchange. Analysts had forecast revenues of $4.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.
International sales increased 13.6% on an operational basis and 3.5% on a reported basis in the first quarter. Emerging market sales increased 20.6% on an operational basis and 13.0% on a reported basis, including the impact of 2014 acquisitions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze