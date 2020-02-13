Wednesday 26 February 2025

Akorn puts up 'for sale' flag

Generics
13 February 2020
akorn_large

US generic drugmaker Akorn (Nasdaq: AKRX) yesterday announced it has reached an agreement with certain of its lenders to extend the standstill period, and indicated it would seek a buyer, with the news sending the firm’s shares plunging more than 24% to $1.10 in pre-market trading today.

The agreement defines a path forward and outlines milestones to execute a sale of Akorn's business, potentially using Chapter 11 protection in order to address Akorn's litigation-related overhangs and execute a transaction that maximizes value.

Doug Boothe, Akorn's president and chief executive, commented: "Akorn is a fundamentally strong business with exciting opportunities ahead. Our efforts to stabilize and strengthen our business have already achieved meaningful results. The decision to pursue a sale of the company gives Akorn the opportunity to address its capital structure and litigation-related overhangs by seeking a new owner that will continue to invest in our business and future growth. I believe that this decisive action is the right path for our business and will deliver greater financial security in the long term."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Akorn falls hard on Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing
22 May 2020
Generics
BRIEF—Biological E acquires Akorn India
17 August 2020
Generics
Akorn hit by new FDA warning
26 June 2019
Generics
Akorn falls further on warning letter
10 January 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Lilly plans massive new investment in US production facilities
Pharmaceutical
Lilly plans massive new investment in US production facilities
26 February 2025
Biotechnology
Odronextamab BLA resubmission accepted for FDA review
26 February 2025
Pharmaceutical
LEO delivers double-digit growth ahead of 2026 IPO
26 February 2025
Biotechnology
Eikon Therapeutics secures $350.7 million financing
26 February 2025
Biotechnology
Ligand invests $75 million in Castle Creek’s gene therapy
26 February 2025
Biotechnology
Alligator Bioscience soars on positive mitazalimab trial
26 February 2025
Biotechnology
Candel reports extended survival in Phase II CAN-2409 trial
26 February 2025

Company Spotlight

UK drug discovery firm Summit Pharmaceuticals is an Oxford-based drug discovery and development company targeting high-value areas of unmet medical need including Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and C. difficile infection.




More Features in Generics

Research reflects need to protect access to medicines in Europe
20 February 2025
IGBA releases first global intellectual property and competition report
20 February 2025
PEs line up in bid to acquire Gland Pharma
13 February 2025
Russia experiences sharp growth in demand for diabetes drugs
4 February 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze