Sunday 24 November 2024

ANI Pharma and IDT Australia partner on generics for US market

Generics
12 August 2015

USA-based generic drugmaker ANI Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ANIP) has completed an agreement with IDT Australia (ASX: IDT) to commercialize up to 18 previously-marketed US generic drug products. The news pushed IDT’s shares up 12.7% to A$0.31.

ANI paid IDT $1.0 million for exclusive rights to commercialize the products in the North American market. ANI will share in a percentage of net profits upon commercialization, which percentage was not disclosed. The total current annual US market for these products is $538 million on a trailing 12 month basis, according to IMS Health data quoted by the company. IDT anticipates filing a CBE-30 (Changes Being Effected) for the first product in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Arthur Przybyl, president and chief executive of ANI Pharmaceuticals, stated: "This partnership represents a substantial opportunity for ANI to further expand our marketed generic product portfolio. We are excited to establish this relationship with a high quality global generic manufacturer such as IDT."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze