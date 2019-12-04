Another drugmaker admits price fixing and told to pay $3 million

Bankrupt generic drugmaker Rising Pharmaceuticals has made admissions over charges that it conspired to fix prices and allocate customers for an off-patent hypertension drug.

The New Jersey company was accused of participating in a criminal antitrust conspiracy with a competing manufacturer of generic drugs and its executives to fix prices and allocate customers for benazepril HCTZ, from around April 2014 to at least September 2015.

Separate civil action