Avanir Pharma settles Nuedexta patent litigation with Actavis

USA-based Avanir Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: AVNR) says that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Actavis South Atlantic and parent Actavis (NYSE: ACT) to resolve pending patent litigation in response to Actavis' Abbreviated New Drug Application seeking approval to market generic versions of Avanir's Nuedexta (dextromethorphan hydrobromide/quinidine sulfate) capsules.
Nuedexta was launched in the USA for the treatment of pseudobulbar affect (pathological crying or laughing) in late January 2011, and was recently approved for this indication in Europe (The Pharma Letter June 26).
The accord grants Actavis the right to begin selling a generic version of Nuedexta on July 30, 2026, or earlier under certain circumstances. The companies have also agreed to file a stipulation and order of dismissal with the US District Court for the District of Delaware which will conclude this litigation with respect to Actavis.
