Actavis (NYSE: ACT) is a global, integrated specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products.

Actavis (NYSE: ACT) is a global, integrated specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products.

The Company has global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland and Administrative Headquarters in Parsippany, New Jersey, USA.

Actavis markets approximately 1000 generic, branded generic, established brands and Over-the-Counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products globally through operations in more than 60 countries. The Company markets more than 35 specialty branded products focused principally in the Women's Health, Urology, Gastroenterology and Dermatology therapeutic categories.

In May 2014, US drug developer Vivus (Nasdaq: VVUS) disclosed that the company had received notice from Actavis that it has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration for generic versions of all strengths of obesity agent Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate extended-release).