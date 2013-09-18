Sunday 24 November 2024

Actavis

Actavis (NYSE: ACT) is a global, integrated specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products.

The Company has global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland and Administrative Headquarters in Parsippany, New Jersey, USA.

Actavis markets approximately 1000 generic, branded generic, established brands and Over-the-Counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products globally through operations in more than 60 countries. The Company markets more than 35 specialty branded products focused principally in the Women's Health, Urology, Gastroenterology and Dermatology therapeutic categories.

In May 2014, US drug developer Vivus (Nasdaq: VVUS) disclosed that the company had received notice from Actavis that it has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration for generic versions of all strengths of obesity agent Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate extended-release).

Latest Actavis News

£260 million fine for firms involved in UK market interference
15 July 2021
UK Supreme Court rules in favor of low dose Cialis patent
27 March 2019
Court says Actavis infringes Orexo's long term Zubsolv US patent
11 January 2019
FTC allows Teva petition to reopen and Watson Pharma's Actavis acquisition
19 December 2018
