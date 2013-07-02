Sunday 24 November 2024

Azerbaijan looks set to be a growing player in health care industry

Generics
2 July 2013

The young but rapidly growing oil-rich Azerbaijan, which gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, is presenting itself as a very attractive ground for global health care investors. Continuing government reforms coupled with the shortage of medical expertise, equipment and personnel are driving the transformation in the country’s health care market. The government has increased its health care budget more than 10 times in the past decade and built or remodeled over 500 health care facilities so far, notes Frost & Sullivan.

With a growing population of over 9 million, averaging 30 years of age, Azerbaijan’s future health care system will depend on an organized and well-established public health sector. Currently, Azerbaijan’s health care expenditure remains small when compared to its GDP. This means higher out of pocket payments for patients; 62% of fees in 2007 were OOP.

To alleviate this burden, the state is aiming for universal welfare as well as other reforms aimed at improved health care infrastructure and financing freedom to hospitals and health care providers. More than $225 million was spent for 9 state health care programs, with total health care spending at $612 million in 2010 and expected to rise to $760 million in 2013.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze