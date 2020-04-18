BRIEF—Aceto acquires Syntor Fine Chemicals

Aceto, a US virtual manufacturer of specialty materials for life sciences, nutrition, agricultural, and advanced technology end markets and a New Mountain Capital portfolio company, announced its acquisition of UK-based Syntor Fine Chemicals on Friday.

Syntor is an asset-light manufacturer of fine chemicals for pharmaceutical and other life sciences end markets.

“The acquisition of Syntor is an important step in Aceto’s strategic growth plan,” said Gilles Cottier, chief executive of Aceto.

He continued: “Syntor’s synthesis and formulation capabilities enhance Aceto’s existing services and expand our value-added offerings in life sciences materials. With the addition of Syntor’s technical team, we can provide greater product customization in addition to supplying our current offering of high quality, specialty materials.”

Syntor will operate under the name “Syntor by Aceto,” and it is intended that all employees will be retained in their current roles.

The combined entity will leverage the increased scale of Syntor and Aceto to provide enhanced value to customers.