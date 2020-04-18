Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Aceto acquires Syntor Fine Chemicals

Generics
18 April 2020

Aceto, a US virtual manufacturer of specialty materials for life sciences, nutrition, agricultural, and advanced technology end markets and a New Mountain Capital portfolio company, announced its acquisition of UK-based Syntor Fine Chemicals on Friday.

Syntor is an asset-light manufacturer of fine chemicals for pharmaceutical and other life sciences end markets.

“The acquisition of Syntor is an important step in Aceto’s strategic growth plan,” said Gilles Cottier, chief executive of Aceto.

He continued: “Syntor’s synthesis and formulation capabilities enhance Aceto’s existing services and expand our value-added offerings in life sciences materials. With the addition of Syntor’s technical team, we can provide greater product customization in addition to supplying our current offering of high quality, specialty materials.”

Syntor will operate under the name “Syntor by Aceto,” and it is intended that all employees will be retained in their current roles.

The combined entity will leverage the increased scale of Syntor and Aceto to provide enhanced value to customers.

More on this story...

Generics
FTC puts conditions on Akorn’s proposed acquisition of VersaPharm
5 August 2014
Generics
Teva positioned to make significant gains from Allergan deal; report
30 July 2015
Generics
Zydus buys part of Zoetis' animal health business for undisclosed sum
5 January 2016
Generics
Teva to acquire Anda from Allergan for $500 million
4 August 2016


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze