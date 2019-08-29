Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma to acquire full control of Indian JV

Generics
29 August 2019

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, a provider of biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services, announced today its intention to purchase the remaining 50% ownership interest in its Visakhapatnam, India joint venture, Granules OmniChem Private from its joint venture partner, Granules India Limited.

Financial terms were not revealed, but closing is expected to be completed during fourth quarter 2019.

The GOC joint venture was formed in 2011 by Ajinomoto OmniChem (now doing business as Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services) and Granules India Limited, providing small-molecule intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing to the pharmaceutical industry.

"This investment is an important follow-up to Aji Bio-Pharma's October 2018 small and large-molecule business integration and bolsters our commitment to simplifying our clients' supply chains, while providing a wide range of CDMO offerings," said David Enloe, chief executive, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services.

