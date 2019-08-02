BRIEF—Another manufacturing warning for Dr Reddy's

Not long after receiving a Form 483 warning from the US regulator in relation to its Bollaram, India-based site, Dr Reddy’s said another Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients (API) plant is set for a reinspection, this time at Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.

The US agency warned of a failure to fully investigate complaints from customers regarding out of spec APIs, as well as microbiological failures.

The company had already received a warning letter in 2015 relating to deviations from Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) at the facility, as well as at other sites in India.