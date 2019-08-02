Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Another manufacturing warning for Dr Reddy's

Generics
2 August 2019

Not long after  receiving a  Form 483 warning from the US regulator in relation to its Bollaram, India-based site, Dr Reddy’s said another Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients (API) plant is set for a reinspection, this time at Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.

The US agency warned of a failure to fully investigate complaints from customers regarding out of spec APIs, as well as microbiological failures.

The company had already received a warning letter in 2015 relating to deviations from Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) at the facility, as well as at other sites in India.

More on this story...

Generics
Sun Pharma latest Indian generic drugmaker to fall foul of US FDA
14 March 2014
Generics
FDA grants tentative approval to Mylan's two dosages of abacavir/lamivudine tablets for pediatric HIV
5 December 2014
Generics
FDA approval for Teligent’s Cefotan for injection
11 December 2015
Generics
Actavis and Forest to divest four generics to gain FTC OK for merger
1 July 2014


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze