Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Chinese manufacturer becomes majority shareholder in US generic injectables firm

Generics
13 August 2019

A subsidiary of China-based manufacturer Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Company (NKF) has agreed to take an increased stake in US generic injectables company Meitheal Pharmaceuticals for $95 million.

This will mean that NKF has a majority share in the Chicago-based firm.

Tom Shea, founding chief executive of Meitheal, said: “Our aim at Meitheal is not only to produce high quality generic injectables, but also to safeguard affordability and access to them.

“Meitheal’s role as NKF’s exclusive commercialization arm in the USA, coupled with NKF’s full-scale manufacturing capabilities and reliable supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients, will enable and empower us to meet patients’ needs in parallel with our business development goals.”

