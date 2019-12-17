Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Competition lowers generics prices, says FDA analysis

Generics
17 December 2019

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a new analysis confirming that greater competition among generic drugmakers does drive down prices.

This analysis updates and expands on a previous analysis from 2005 and includes two different sources of wholesale drug prices – average manufacturer prices reported to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and invoice-based wholesale prices reflecting pharmacy acquisitions from IQVIA’s National Sales Perspective database.

Drug products that had initial generic entry between 2015 and 2017 were considered in the analysis.

More on this story...

Generics
Russian company considers production of generic version of Trikafta
15 November 2023
Generics
Full steam ahead for new hospital-led generics venture
8 January 2019
Generics
Indian generics sector hires India First Group to re-establish its reputation
1 July 2014
Generics
FDA releases FY23 GDUFA Science and Research Report
24 May 2024


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze