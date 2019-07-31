BRIEF—Neuraxpharm expands into British CNS market

The first UK product launches are underway for German central nervous system (CNS) specialist Neuraxpharm, guided by new UK general manager Craig Bowen.

Neuraxpharm UK will launch differentiated and specialty generics in the UK, a market which represents 11% of the total CNS market in Europe.

Chief executive Jörg-Thomas Dierks said: "Establishing a strong presence in the UK will enable us to build on our position as a CNS specialist in Europe offering consumer healthcare products, standard generics and added value medicines.”