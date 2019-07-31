Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Neuraxpharm expands into British CNS market

Generics
31 July 2019

The first UK product launches are underway for German central nervous system (CNS) specialist Neuraxpharm, guided by new UK general manager Craig Bowen.

Neuraxpharm UK will launch differentiated and specialty generics in the UK, a market which represents 11% of the total CNS market in Europe.

Chief executive Jörg-Thomas Dierks said: "Establishing a strong presence in the UK will enable us to build on our position as a CNS specialist in Europe offering consumer healthcare products, standard generics and added value medicines.”



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze