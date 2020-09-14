Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Orexo files patent infringement action Sun Pharma

Generics
14 September 2020

Sweden’s Orexo has filed a patent infringement action in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey against India’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and certain of its subsidiaries.

The lawsuit was filed in response to an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filed by Sun with the US Food and Drug Administration seeking to market and sell generic versions of Orexo's Zubsolv (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual tablets (CIII), in the USA prior to expiration of the patents listed in FDA's Orange Book.

The patents have expiration dates ranging from December 2027 to September 2032.

Since Orexo timely filed a lawsuit against Sun, the FDA is statutorily precluded from approving Sun's ANDA for 30 months, or until a district court decision finds the patents to be invalid or not infringed, whichever occurs first.

The 30-month stay period began as of the date Orexo received the notice letter from Sun advising Orexo of their ANDA filing.

More on this story...

Generics
Court says Actavis infringes Orexo's long term Zubsolv US patent
11 January 2019


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze