BRIEF— Vaccine bioequivalence guidance from China's NMPA

China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has issued a bioequivalence comparison guideline for Chinese generic vaccine manufacturers.
According to the guideline, comparison tests between the generic vaccine and its brand-name version should be run before and during clinical studies.
All the brand-name vaccines for testing must be already available in the China market.
China will also build a vaccine management system to ensure vaccine quality.
The system should include vaccine transportation, storage, tracking and recall.
China recently suffered a series of vaccine quality scandals, and the NMPA expects the guideline, which is not mandatory but an important reference for future policies, will help restore the nation's vaccine industry.
