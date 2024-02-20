BSI certification for Viatris’ Aurangabad plant

US generic drug-focussed drugmaker Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS) today announced that its Aurangabad, India, facility has received certification from the British Standards Institution (BSI) for meeting a new industry standard on minimized risk of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Viatris explained that the standard was facilitated by BSI for the AMR Industry Alliance, an organization made up of over 100 companies and associations from across the life-sciences industry with the shared goal of providing sustainable solutions to curb AMR. The certification is designed to encourage drug manufacturers and those in the supply chain to prioritize the sustainable production of antibiotics.

First Indian site to achieve this certification