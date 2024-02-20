BSI certification for Viatris’ Aurangabad plant

US generic drug-focussed drugmaker Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS) today announced that its Aurangabad, India, facility has received certification from the British Standards Institution (BSI) for meeting a new industry standard on minimized risk of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
Viatris explained that the standard was facilitated by BSI for the AMR Industry Alliance, an organization made up of over 100 companies and associations from across the life-sciences industry with the shared goal of providing sustainable solutions to curb AMR. The certification is designed to encourage drug manufacturers and those in the supply chain to prioritize the sustainable production of antibiotics.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze