Challenging 1st-qtr 2015 for Stada Arzneimittel

German drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel (SAZ: GR) posted first-quarter 2015 results, with group sales down 4% at 486.2 million euros ($551.8 million). Net income (reported) was down 39% to 21.2 million euros, with earnings per share falling 40% to 0.35 euros.
In the first quarter of 2015, Stada said it was still confronted with challenging framework conditions particularly in the market region CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States/Eastern Europe. Furthermore, the group had to report one-time special effects in connection with currency translation effects recorded in the income statement resulting from the weakness of the Russian rouble and the strong devaluation of the Ukrainian hryvnia in the total amount of 11.1 million euros before or 9.1 million euros after taxes.
“In view of the significant challenges, particularly in the market region CIS/Eastern Europe, we expected a difficult business development for the first quarter of 2015. In the market regions Central Europe, Germany and Asia/Pacific & MENA, however, sales development was positive. Adjusted free cash flow therefore improved substantially,” said Hartmut Retzlaff, chairman of the executive board of Stada Arzneimittel.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze