Despite focus on generics, South Korean pharma market to reach $24.3 billion by 2020

As a result of a high level of access to health care insurance and reimbursement, coupled with increasing demand for healt hcare services from an expanding elderly population, the South Korean pharmaceutical market is expected to climb in value from $19.3 billion in 2013 to $24.3 billion by 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%.
According to a new report from research and consulting firm GlobalData, the South Korean pharmaceutical industry is also expected to be influenced by various government initiatives over the coming years, such as the Korean Small Business Innovation Research program. These projects are aimed at encouraging R&D activities and sustaining growth in the pharmaceutical sector.
Joshua Owide, director of Healthcare Industry Dynamics at GlobalData, says: “In order to boost private investment, the South Korean government chose to provide 44 pharma companies with special benefits, such as tax reduction and exemption, funding for research projects, and a delay in drug price cuts.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze