Ethiopia debuts 10-year strategy and plan to increase access to medicines

Demeke Mekonnen, Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia, last week launched an ambitious 10-year national strategy and plan of action to develop local pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity in order to increase access to locally manufactured, quality-assured, medicines.
The World Health Organization, in collaboration with the European Union Commission and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, provided technical assistance to the government of Ethiopia in the development of this strategy, the first of its kind in the country. The launch took place at a high-level event organized in Addis Ababa, during the third Financing for Development Conference.
Tsige Gebremariam, a professor at Addis Ababa University School of Pharmacy, while presenting an overview of the National Strategy and Plan of Action for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Development in Ethiopia (2015-2025) pointed out the seven key objectives of this ambitious plan.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze